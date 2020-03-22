Weddings in the time of COVID-19

A well decorated wedding dais, decked up bride and groom, positioned photographers and videographer, but no guests. Such was the wedding of IT professionals K. Revathi and R.Sharath on Sunday morning, keeping up their date with the muhurtam, despite the COVID-19 triggered people’s curfew.

The wedding of Revathi from Maniyandahalli village in Krishnagiri and Sharath from Bengaluru was arranged months ago, before the grand plans got derailed by the virus. Not to be deterred, the couple wed in the presence of their parents and siblings, with a total gathering of eight family members, and of course with the presence of media that trickled in to record the spectacle.

In Dharmapuri, a Muslim couple wed in the presence of a modest gathering in a pre-booked hall. The guests were offered sanitisers at the entrance to wash hands before entry. In a village in Dharmapuri, a couple wed in their home, under the auspices of a priest.

However, reports of minivans ferrying wedding guests from Bagalur to a reception in Hosur trigged concerns of compliance by wedding halls and families organising the weddings.

A fortnight ago, wedding hall owners were summoned for a meeting by the district administration and asked to ensure the number of guests were minimal, or wherever possible cancel the bookings.