Wedding halls not allowed to conduct Deepavali sales

The district administration has said that Deepavali festival sale or exhibitions should not be conducted in wedding halls, open grounds, community halls, auditoriums or malls and warned of action.
In a press release, Collector S.A. Raman said that various precautionary measures are taken against COVID-19 and failing to follow the guidelines issued by the government led to prevalent cases in the district. He said that till October 20, a total of 20,721 individuals and commercial establishments were imposed fine of ₹ 44.11 lakh for violating the guidelines.
Mr. Raman warned that police action will be initiated against wedding halls and others if they allow special sale for Deepavali. If violations are found, fines will also be imposed, he added. He said that a wedding hall in the city was closed on Wednesday after the organisers advertised in the newspaper that a garments sale is being held for the festival.
