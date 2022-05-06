Water level drops below 81 feet at Bhavanisagar dam

Water level at the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 80.48 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Friday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow to the dam was 1,547 cusecs while the discharge was 200 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals, 150 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal. The storage was 15.94 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.

Water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 106.15 feet against the FRL of 120 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 4,245 cusecs and the discharge, 1,500 cusecs into River Cauvery. The storage was 73.04 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.