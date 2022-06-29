Water level at stands at 105.40 feet at Mettur dam

Water level at the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 105.40 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 2,836 cusecs and the discharge was 12,000 cusecs into River Cauvery. The storage was 72.01 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.

Meanwhile, water level at the Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 82.63 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 482 cusecs while the discharge was 800 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 17.12 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.