Coimbatore

Water to be released in Kalingarayan Canal today

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced that water would be released from Bhavani Sagar Reservoir into Kalingarayan canal for irrigation from July 1 to October 28.

In a press release he said that based on the request from the farming community, water would be released from the reservoir to benefit 15,743 acre in Erode, Modakurichi and Kodumudi blocks.

Meanwhile, Keel Bhavani Pasana Sabai has urged the State government to release water in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal on July 1.

