Water released in Kalingarayan Canal

As per the orders of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, water was released from Kalingarayan Anicut to Kalingarayan canal for irrigation on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister had said that based on the request from the farming community, water would be released from the reservoir to benefit 15,743 acre in Erode, Modakurichi and Kodumudi blocks from July 1 to October 28.

Meanwhile, Keel Bhavani Pasana Sabai has urged the State government to release water in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal also. Its president C. Nallasamy said that water release in LBP canal will ensure farmers to carry out cultivation at the right time and urge the district administration to recommend the State government for releasing the water.