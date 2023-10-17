HamberMenu
Water level stands at 43.64 feet in Mettur dam

October 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - SALEM/ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Stanley Reservoir in Mettur stood at 43.64 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet here on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 8,223 cusecs while the discharge into River Cauvery for drinking water purpose stood at 500 cusecs. The storage was 14.04 tmc ft against the full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Rainfall recorded in the area was 57.40 mm.

Bhavanisagar dam 

The inflow into Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 518 cusecs. At 2 p.m., the water level stood at 68.40 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 ft. The storage was 10.29 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The discharge was 1,500 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project canal.

