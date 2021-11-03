Water level rises in Mettur Dam

Water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam is nearing 113 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet on Wednesday.

Officials of the Public Works Department said that at 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 10,904 cusecs and the discharge at 500 cusecs into the canal and 100 cusecs into the River Cauvery. The water level stood at 112.28 feet while the storage was 81.69 tmc against the capacity of 93.50 tmc.

At Bhavanisagar Dam in Erode district, the inflow was 5,297 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and 500 cusecs into the Arakkankottai - Thadappalli canals.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at 102.14 feet against the maximum storage level of 105 feet while the storage was 30.43 tmc against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.