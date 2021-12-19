Water level in Mettur dam remains at 120ft

Water level at the Mettur dam remained at 120ft. According to officials from Public Works Department, at 8 a.m., the level was at 120ft and storage in the dam was 93,470 tmcft.

The dam received an inflow of 6,600 cusecs.

The discharge was 6,000 cusecs into River Cauvery and 600 cusecs through East-West canal.

At Bhavani Sagar dam, at 8 a.m., the water level was 104.54ft against a total scale of 105ft.

The dam received an inflow of 1,852 cusecs. The discharge was 2,300 cusecs through Lower Bhavani canal, 500 cusecs through Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs was released into River Bhavani.