Water level in dams in Tiruppur district receding fast, farmers encouraged to raise millets to tide over situation

September 06, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Water level in the dams in Tiruppur district that serve as irrigation sources is depleting fast, raising apprehensions among farmers about crops drying up due to the intense heat.

In order to salvage the crops through groundwater recharge, outflow from Amaravathi Dam was raised to 250 cusecs from Tuesday.

At the Thirumurthy Dam, the outflow is maintained at just 21 cusecs. The inflow was 790 cusecs in the Thirumurthy Dam and 571 cusecs in Amaravathy Dam.

As per the readings on Wednesday (September 6), water level in Amaravathi Dam stood at 58.43 feet against the maximum of 90 feet. Last year, the level was close to full at 87.5 feet. In terms of storage, the availability is 1,631 mcft (million cubic feet) against 3,821 mcft on the same day last year.

Likewise, in Tirumurthy Dam, the water level stands at 25.39 feet against the maximum of 60 feet. The level was at 50.67 feet last year. The water availability is just 453 mcft compared to 1,354 mcft at the same time last year.

The storage is nil in Uppar Dam, and a meagre 1.37 ft against the maximum level of 24.75 ft in Vattamalai Karai Odai reservoir. Being a small water body, its entire holding capacity is only 268.27 mcft out of which the current availability is just 6.15 mcft.

There has been no inflow or outflow from these two dams for several days now, as per the official statistics.

The inflow and outflow is nil in Nallathangal Dam as well where water stands at 18.31 feet against the maximum of 29.53 feet. The storage is 38.86 mcft against the maximum holding capacity of 223.01 mcft.

According to the officials, the crops cultivated in the district are not so water-intensive. Paddy that requires high extent of water is cultivated in 10,000 hectares, and millets, which requires least quantity of water, in 60,000 hectares. Pulses are cultivated in 20,000 hectares and oil seeds in 7500 hectares. Besides, coconut is grown in 60,000 hectares.

Now that water has been released in Lower Bhavani Canal, farmers along its course have been requested to tap the water recharge for raising minor millet crops, M. Mariappan, Joint Director of Agriculture, said. Millet crops will be helpful as they are also used as feed for milch animals that generate regular revenue for farmers, Mr. Mariappan said.