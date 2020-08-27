Water level drops at Mettur dam

Staff ReporterSalem/Erode

The water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur dropped from 96.80 feet on Tuesday to 95.92 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet here on Wednesday.

Officials of the Public Works Department said that at 8 a.m. the inflow was 6,204 cusecs when compared to the inflow of 6,957 cusecs on Tuesday morning. The storage was 59.68 tmc against the capacity of 93.5 tmc. The discharge was 18,000 cusecs for irrigation and 600 cusecs in Mettur East and West Bank canals.

Bhavani Sagar dam

The water level at Bhavani Sagar dam stood at 100.90 feet against the maximum reservoir level of 105 feet here on Wednesday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow was 2,180 cusecs while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project canal and 200 cusecs at Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals. The storage was 29.436 tmc, as against the capacity of 32.800 tmc.