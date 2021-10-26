Water level dips in Siruvani Reservoir as Kerala opens shutters

The water level stands at 40.32 feet, against the full reservoir level of 49.50 feet

The water level in Siruvani Reservoir, as on October 25, was 40.32 feet. The full reservoir level is 49.50 feet.

At the start of the month, the water level was 42.55 feet. From October 1 to 25, there has been a dip in water level though the rainfall recorded at the Reservoir was over 800mm, shows the data available with the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The Board draws Siruvani water for supply to a few villages and the Coimbatore Corporation supplies the water to over 25 wards in full and a few others in part. The dip in water level at a time when the inflow to the reservoir is good due to rain in catchments is a cause for concern.

Though the full reservoir level is 49.50 feet, the Kerala Irrigation Department following floods a few years ago reduced the water storage level to 44.50 feet as a safety measure. Since then the reservoir that usually sees overflow several times a year during South West and North East monsoon seasons has hardly seen water surpass the full reservoir level.

The reduction of five feet water meant a loss of at least 20 days’ water to Coimbatore.

But now the Kerala Irrigation Department has not let the water level touch even the 44.50 feet mark as it has started releasing Siruvani water through sluices to further reduce the level, the Board sources say and add that the Irrigation Department officials conveyed that the decision to release water from the reservoir, to further reduce the level, was taken following the ‘orange’ flood alert issued to Palakkad district a couple of weeks ago.

The sources say if the five feet reduction from 49.50 feet to 44.50 feet was for flood control, the further reduction in water storage level does not add up or make sense.

Given the fact that every foot reduction in water level, particularly at the top of the reservoir, means loss of more water to the city, the Irrigation Department should close shutters to let the water level touch at least the 44.50 feet mark.