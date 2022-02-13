Water level at 96 ft in Bhavanisagar dam

The water level at the Bhavanisagar dam was 96.08 ft against the total scale of 105 ft at 8 a.m on Sunday, according to officials from the Public Works Department.

The dam had stored capacity of 25.76 tmc of water and it received an average inflow of 1,473 cusecs of water. 1,000 cusecs of water was discharged through A and T canals and 100 cusecs of water was discharged for drinking water purposes. 2,300 cusecs of water was discharged through Lower Bhavani Project canal.

At Mettur dam, the water level was 108.110 ft against a total scale of 120 ft. The stored capacity of water in the dam was 75,751 Mcft and the dam received an inflow of 357 cusecs of water. 1,500 cusecs of water was discharged from the dam to the Cauvery river.