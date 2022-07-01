Water from Barur lake released for irrigation

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy (centre) opening the shutters to release water from Barur lake in Krisgnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Water from Barur lake was released for irrigation in Pochampalli on Friday. The lake was opened up for water release through its main canals to fulfill the irrigation cycle for 135 days.

Water was released from the east and west main canals of Barur’s Periaeri to meet the irrigation needs of the first seasonal crop.

The water would irrigate over 2397.42 acres starting from July 1 up to November 12 to cover a period of 135 days, according to the administration.

The water would be distributed between the canals, with 50 cubic ft released through the east channel and 20 cubic ft through the west channel. Water will be released through turn system for a period of 3 days each for each channel.

Water from the east main canal will irrigate 1583.75 acres and the west main canal will irrigate 813.67 acres. Seven panchayats including Barur, Arasampatty, Pendarahalli, Keezhkuppam, Kottapatty, Jingalgathirapatty, and Thathampatty will benefit from the water release.

Earlier, Collector Dr.V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy opened the sluices to the canals and urged the farmers to use the waters judiciously.