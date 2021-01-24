Water conservation NGOs prepare agenda for political parties

Water conservation NGOs in the district under the Kovai Neerkarangal Koottamaippu banner have prepared an agenda for political parties to be included in their manifestos.
The agenda included the issues and demands that needed to be addressed and fulfilled for conserving water bodies, biodiversity and environment.
The agenda included the formation of a separate division in the Water Resource Organisation for rejuvenating River Noyyal, a separate ministry or department for solid and liquid waste management and water resources, an environment joint committee in every district to be headed by Collector and publication of satellite imaged-based hydraulic data for public consumption.
The NGOs also listed undoing the damages done to forests in Western Ghats, construction of check dams and concrete linings in rivulets and canals that fed water to River Noyyal and a detailed ward-wise plan for increasing the green cover and development of a rainwater harvest park and another one for solid and liquid waste management.
They also sought release of water from the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project Canal to Godhavadi canal and implementation of the Anamalaiaru-Nallaru and Pandiyaru-Ponnampuzha schemes.
The NGOs handed over a copy of their agenda to the Chief Minister, who was here over the weekend. They would be giving their agendas to leaders of other political parties as well for inclusion in their manifestos, sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath