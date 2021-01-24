Water conservation NGOs prepare agenda for political parties

Water conservation NGOs in the district under the Kovai Neerkarangal Koottamaippu banner have prepared an agenda for political parties to be included in their manifestos.

The agenda included the issues and demands that needed to be addressed and fulfilled for conserving water bodies, biodiversity and environment.

The agenda included the formation of a separate division in the Water Resource Organisation for rejuvenating River Noyyal, a separate ministry or department for solid and liquid waste management and water resources, an environment joint committee in every district to be headed by Collector and publication of satellite imaged-based hydraulic data for public consumption.

The NGOs also listed undoing the damages done to forests in Western Ghats, construction of check dams and concrete linings in rivulets and canals that fed water to River Noyyal and a detailed ward-wise plan for increasing the green cover and development of a rainwater harvest park and another one for solid and liquid waste management.

They also sought release of water from the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project Canal to Godhavadi canal and implementation of the Anamalaiaru-Nallaru and Pandiyaru-Ponnampuzha schemes.

The NGOs handed over a copy of their agenda to the Chief Minister, who was here over the weekend. They would be giving their agendas to leaders of other political parties as well for inclusion in their manifestos, sources added.