Watch | Celebrating with an eco-friendly Ganesha

Eco-friendly idols of Ganesha containing ‘navadhanya’ (nine auspicious grains) have become a unique entry into the market ahead of Vinayaka Chaturthi in Coimbatore.

According to the makers, idols containing the grains will turn into feed for aquatic creatures when these are immersed in waterbodies. The seeds will sprout and turn to plants when idols are discarded on the side of waterbodies. The fresh sprouts also become feed for birds and other creatures. R. Manikandan of Kovai Kulangal Paathukaappu Amaippu said that the eco-friendly idols are made of clay as an alternative to plaster-of-paris, a non-biodegradable material.

