GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ward Watch | R.S. Puram residents concerned over road safety, water quality issues

While the CCMC asserts that water quality is monitored, residents contend that officials fail to address the issue satisfactorily

March 27, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Avantika Krishna
West Periasamy Road, a bustling thoroughfare in Coimbatores R.S. Puram, lacks speed breakers despite heavy traffic flow.

West Periasamy Road, a bustling thoroughfare in Coimbatores R.S. Puram, lacks speed breakers despite heavy traffic flow. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 71: R.S. Puram (Central Zone)
Main areas:
Punniakodi Road, West Periasamy Road, Bashyakaralu Road, West Venkataswamy Road, Ponnurangam Road
Voters:
Female - 5350, Male - 5823, Others - 0, Total - 11173
Councillor:
 Alagu Jayabalan (INC)
Contact number:
8925514071
Issues:
Lack of speed breakers, salty drinking water
Infrastructure:
Corporation park, public toilets, Corporation school

Coimbatore’s West Rathina Sabapath Puram (R. S. Puram), primarily comprising independent households and a few apartments, is grappling with road safety and water quality issues, much to the concern of its residents.

With well-laid roads linking it to bustling areas like Sai Baba Colony, Mettupalayam Road, and Anaikatti Road, Ward No. 71 has become a pivot point for vehicles travelling between Central and Northern zones of the city. However, the absence of speed breakers at most intersections has raised safety alarms.

M. Ganeshan, head of a local residents’ welfare association, highlighted that out of the approximately 16 intersections in the ward, over 85% lack mandatory speed breakers as per Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms. “Vehicles speed through the ward, posing danger to pedestrians. While signboards were installed on West Periasamy Road to warn people, speed breakers are imperative,” he emphasised.

Despite submitting a petition to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in January, urging installation of speed-breakers, residents claim no action has been taken, so far. Concerns were echoed by residents residing across Bhashyakaralu Road in the north to Sambandam Road in the south, citing instances of reckless driving and accidents.

“Recently, a speeding two-wheeler broke off the side-view mirror of a vehicle parked on the side of the road. This could have been avoided if there were enough speed breakers,” said V. Kavyasree, another resident.

Proposing solutions to the issue of road safety, Mr. Ganeshan said, “Until speed breakers are laid, signboards, CCTV cameras and speed-tracking devices should be installed to monitor and fine violators.”

Simultaneously, water quality problems exacerbate the residents’ woes. Complaints abound regarding salty water supplied once in every two weeks. “We store water for two days to allow salt deposits to settle before consumption,” said Ratinammal, a resident of Punniakodi Housing Unit.

While the CCMC asserts that water quality is monitored, residents contend that officials fail to address the issue satisfactorily. In response, an official of the CCMC Water Supply Department said, “There is an issue with the overhead tank nearby but it will be resolved within a week. The Health Department has tested the water for now and it remains safe for consumption.”

Related Topics

road safety / drinking water / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.