Walk-in testing booths being readied in Salem

The district administration and the health officials have started readying walk-in COVID-19 sample collection booths here.

Officials here have at present readied a model testing cabin for COVID-19 and are planning to get five more testing cabins in the district.

J. Nirmalsen, Deputy Director of Health Services here said, “at present one booth has been readied and we are looking for arranging five more similar booths here. These would work as mobile booths, they would be carried on vehicles to different places here for collection of samples from the public.”

Dr. Nirmalsen said that lab technicians have been trained in the district regarding sample collection procedures and samples could also be collected through lab facilities at its block-level primary health centres.

As on Saturday, 14 persons are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 disease at Government Mohan Kumaranagalam Medical College Hospital. Officials have set up containment zones at places where the positive cases were identified and their contacts have been quarantined.

Dr. Nirmalsen said that they have collected over 500 samples and necessary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Public should avoid venturing out of their houses and even if they do, they should wash their clothes with disinfectants and take a bath on return. Those advised home isolation should stay within their rooms as they would do during chicken pox and avoid contact even with other persons in the house”, he said.