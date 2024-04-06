GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Voluntary organisations accuse Coimbatore Corporation of colluding with road encroachers

April 06, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A steel company on VCV Road in Coimbatore has encroached a portion of the public road for 35 years.

A steel company on VCV Road in Coimbatore has encroached a portion of the public road for 35 years. | Photo Credit: file photo

In a contentious turn of events, the Coimbatore Corporation is facing scrutiny from the joint action committee (JAC) of vountary service organisations, for postponing the removal of a 35-year-old encroachment on V.C.V Road, following the Madras High Court’s dismissal of petitions filed by the encroachers.

The decision, purportedly made to comply with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during elections, has sparked accusations of collusion and corruption among officials. Notably, there is no regulation within the MCC prohibiting the execution of a court verdict during elections.

Initially, the civic body had planned to execute the court order promptly, mobilising manpower and resources for the eviction process. It even issued an order instructing two teams of town planning officials to execute the demolition of the steel company owned by the encroacher.

However, at the eleventh hour, the eviction was dropped, raising suspicions of deliberate dereliction of duty, members of the JAC said.

“According to intelligence inputs, officials within the Corporation are allegedly in collusion with the encroachers, receiving monthly bribes and amassing properties disproportionate to their known sources of income— a violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the JAC cited in a petition submitted to Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

In response, Mr. Prabhakaran stated that the eviction order will be executed soon, without providing a specific date.

The JAC has also petitioned the Commissioner to lodge a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, against officials who may be involved.

