Visitors to Coimbatore city to be screened at bus stands

Camps to be set up at bus stands in Singanallur, Ukkadam, Gandhipuram and on Mettupalayam Road

Coimbatore Corporation will soon set up screening camps at bus stands in the city, as it has come to light that in a few instances people coming from outside the district to the city turned out to be the source of infection, said Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian.

The camps would be set up at Singanallur, Ukkadam, Gandhipuram and Mettupalayam Road bus stands. The civic body was looking for people with basic knowledge in medicine for the purpose and had written to the district administration for help in identifying such persons.

The Corporation would arm the persons at the camps with infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter to screen people. Samples would be lifted from persons with high temperature and poor oxygen count, while others could proceed further without any need for medical assistance.

The Corporation would want a similar set up at the Coimbatore Railway Junction, Mr. Pandian said and added that the civic body, through the district administration, would write to the station manager.

He said the Corporation alone lifted around 4,000 samples a day and for the past few days was sending the samples to only government laboratories.

The private establishments in the city tested between 1,000 and 1,500 samples a day.