Visit at least 200 houses a day, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner tells FSWs

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara has asked field survey workers (FSWs) to visit at least 200 houses a day.

A release from the civic body said the Commissioner issued the instruction during an inspection he conducted at the Ward 28 office in Saravanampatti on Friday. While visiting houses, he asked them to inquire if the occupants had fever or phlegm or breathing difficulty, check blood oxygen level using pulse oximeter, temperature using thermal scanner and note down the replies or readings in register.

If they came across COVID-19 positive persons, the FSWs should report the same to COVID-19 Control Room and senior health officials, the release quoting the Commissioner said.

While doing the house calls, he also asked the FSWs to ensure that the people they came across wore mask and create awareness among them.

Later during an inspection in Shahjahan Nagar in Ward 31, he asked the engineers to complete the road construction work at the earliest and issued similar instruction to engineers supervising the construction work in a Corporation school there.

The release added that the Commissioner visited a COVID-19 Care Centre in Saravanampatti to check the infrastructure in place.

Medical teams formed

Coimbatore Corporation has constituted five teams to check on COVID-19 positive persons in home isolation. A release from the civic body said Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Friday launched the scheme.

Each of the five zones would have a team comprising a doctor and a nurse, whose job would be to visit COVID-19 positive persons in home isolation. The team members would wear personal protective equipment kit, check on such persons to offer medical advice and give medicines.

The Corporation would monitor the team visits from the COVID-19 Control Centre it had established at the Kalaiarangam in R.S. Puram, the release added..