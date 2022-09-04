Vinayaka idols immersed in water bodies in Krishnagiri

Vinayaka idols being taken to KRP dam from Old Pet in Krishnagiri district for immersion on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Vinayaka idols installed by various Hindu outfits were immersed in water bodies in the district on Sunday.

More than 2,000 idols were installed to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. Various Hindu outfits, including the Hindu Munnani and the Vishva Hindu Parishad, installed around 500 idols in Hosur. On Sunday evening, the idols were taken to various bodies and immersed.

As part of security arrangements for the procession, 1,200 police personnel were deployed at Hosur to avert any untoward incidents.

Salem Range DIG, Praveen Kumar Abinapu inspected various places in Hosur before the rally.

At Krishnagiri town, Hindu outfits took the idols to KRP Dam for immersion from Old Pet..