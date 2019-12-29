Villagers to boycott local body elections

Villagers from Mailampadi panchayat have decided to boycott elections on Monday demanding proper road to their village.

The villagers from Kattoor Karaduvalavu put up a hoarding and displayed black flags in their houses. They complained that a proper tar-topped road had been their only request for decades and no action had been taken on the demand.

K.Venkatachalam, a resident, said that for over two decades, they had been demanding authorities and public representatives a road for over a km to connect the village to the main road.

The mud road to the village was in bad shape and not even emergency services like ambulances and fire engines could access the village, he said.