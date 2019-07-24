Villagers oppose transfer of land to forest department

Opposing the transfer of 40 acre poramboke land at Thingalur Panchayat in Talavadi Taluk to the forest department, over 200 villagers staged a road block here.

Bannari Amman temple administration has proposed to improve the amenities for devotees and had sought 20 acre land from the forest department near its premises. In exchange for the forest land, revenue officials had earmarked 40 acre land at Thingalur Panchayat that is located near the forest area. A month ago, when revenue officials inspected the land, villagers opposed transfer of land and staged a protest.

On Tuesday, a team comprising officials from revenue, forest department and the temple administration visited the village for inspection. However, villagers gathered in large numbers and staged a protest. Villagers said that in the absence of industries or other means of income generation in the area, they have to depend on cattle rearing for their livelihood. Later, the official team left.