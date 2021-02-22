Village librarians seek time scale pay, promotion

Seeking time scale pay and promotion, librarians from public libraries functioning in villages submitted petition to School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan in Gobichettipalayam here on Sunday.

The librarians said 1,514 persons with a qualification of Plus Two pass were recruited for a monthly salary of ₹ 4,500.

Later, their salary was hiked to ₹ 10,000. In 2016, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had under Rule 110 in the Assembly announced that they would be given time scale pay.

But the announcement remained only in papers, they claimed.

On Sunday, they gathered in front of a marriage hall in Gobichettipalayam where the Minister was participating in a function.

Police personnel held talks with them and later representatives were allowed to submit petitions to the Minister.

The members said the Minister had assured them to take up the issue with the Chief Minister for action.

They also said they had completed Class XII and Certification in Library and Information Science degree and were paid poorly for the last 13 years.