Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Video of youth with snake during election campaign in Salem goes viral

April 15, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A video of an unidentified youth who brought a snake during an election meeting in Salem has gone viral. The incident took place during the campaign of Salem DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathi at Kottagoundampatti, near Omalur, on Sunday. The youth brought a snake and put it around his neck. The DMK cadres asked him to move away from the spot. Some people recorded this on their mobile phones and uploaded it on social media. Following this, the Forest Department officials are on the lookout for the youth. Forest officials said that they have not identified the youth and are investigating.

