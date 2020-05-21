Vehicle sterilisation solutions launched

ATS Elgi, part of Elgi Equipments, has launched vehicle sterilisation solutions called Ozone Air Sterilizer that can be used to disinfect mid-sized cars, commercial vehicle cabins, etc. The company plans to launch a set of innovative solutions focus on sanitising public places, super markets, shopping malls, cinemas, airports and railway stations. It will also come out with products to disinfect vehicle exteriors, according to a press release.
