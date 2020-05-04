Coimbatore

Vegetable prices fall in Coimbatore

Wholesale vegetable prices in Coimbatore have fallen sharply in the last four days.

According to the wholesale traders, the prices started falling a day after the four-day total lockdown in the city. Carrot prices ranged between ₹15 to ₹ 20 a kg, cabbage ₹5, brinjal ₹6 and bottle gourd ₹6 a kg. Small onion prices were ₹40 a kg (new arrivals).

The traders said that though arrivals to the market had reduced, the demand was also down because hotels were shut and vegetable movement to Kerala was not permitted. So there was no issue of shortage. The arrivals were relatively high this year and demand remained low. Hence, the prices had fallen, the sources said.

A recent trend was several people came to the markets and bought vegetables to sell in their neighbourhoods. This was a welcome move as people coming to the market reduced, the traders said.

The Thyagi Kumaran market vegetable traders requested Minister SP Velumani on Monday to permit them to start selling from the market instead of the bus stands where the sellers had set shop temporarily.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 4, 2020 11:57:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/vegetable-prices-fall-in-coimbatore/article31504738.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY