Vazhapadi residents demand bus stop for Uzhavar Sandhai in Salem

Updated - June 11, 2024 07:05 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 06:35 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The view of Vazhapadi Uzhavar Sandhai in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

The view of Vazhapadi Uzhavar Sandhai in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 11 June 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Residents of Vazhapadi have demanded a bus stop for Uzhavar Sandhai, situated outside Vazhapadi town, which currently is struggling to attract enough people and farmers.

A total of 13 Uzhavar Sandhais function in Salem district where farmers sell their products at affordable rates to the public. The Agriculture Department, responding to demands by farmers residing in and around Vazhapadi, identified land on Cuddalore Road outside Vazhapadi town and constructed the market at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the market via video conferencing on March 11 this year. Three months after its inauguration, however, the market is yet to attract farmers and the public.

Perumal, a farmer living in Vazhapadi, mentioned that the market is situated over a kilometre outside the town, and with no bus stop, people have to either walk or take their own vehicles bike to get there. As a result, people are reluctant to go to the market and choose to buy from local shops and the weekly shandy in Vazhapadi on Thursdays instead. “Due to the low turnout, only 16 out of 20 shops in the market are occupied, while the remaining shops lie vacant. There is adequate space available in the market. Thus, we demand the Agriculture Department provide a bus stop for the market and increase the number of shops. If a bus stop is provided, attendance will increase, benefiting both farmers and the public,” Mr. Perumal added.

Agriculture department officials said a proposal has been sent to the government seeking a bus stop for the market. To create awareness about the market, pamphlets will be distributed soon, officials added.

