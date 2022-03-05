Varummun Kappom health camp in Coimbatore today

Coimbatore Corporation will conduct a health camp under the ‘Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom’ scheme at the Kalapatti Higher Secondary School on Sunday.

A release from the Corporation said the Sunday’s camp would be the second of the four camps that it had proposed to conduct. The Corporation had conducted the first camp in October 2021 in Chinnavedampatty.

At the camp, the civic body would field doctors with specialisation in general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, gynaecology, ophthalmology, ENT and a few other fields. It would also test blood sugar, fat, haemoglobin and 25 such parameters.

Based on the test result, the Corporation doctors would also provide preliminary consultation and refer persons requiring further test or treatment to a hospital, the release said and added that the Corporation would also arrange for health insurance under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme for persons referred to private hospitals.

The Corporation would provide vaccine service – for COVID-19 and for children. And, in addition it would also host Siddha exhibition, the release added.