Various events mark Road Safety Week launch

In a bid to promote awareness on road safety, various events to mark the Road Safety Week began in the city on Monday.

District Collector K. Rajamani flagged off the awareness rally comprising over 600 two-wheelers from the Regional Transport Office – Coimbatore Central on Dr. Balasundaram Road. The rally covered locations including Anna Statue, Lakshmi Mills Junction, Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand and concluded at V.O.C Grounds, a press release said.

Apart from Mr. Rajamani, Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan and Regional Transport Officers J.K. Baskaran (Central), K. Kumaravel (North) and S. Saravanan (South) were present at the flagging off of the vehicle rally.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) converted a bus into a ‘campaign vehicle’ for spreading awareness on road safety on Monday.

A. Anbu Abraham, TNSTC Managing Director, Coimbatore Division, flagged off the campaign vehicle from Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand.

TIRUPPUR

In Tiruppur, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan flagged off the two-wheeler rally from the Collectorate on Monday. The rally stressed on the importance of wearing helmets, a release said.

According to the circular issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the 31st National Road Safety Week was supposed to be observed from January 11 to 17 across the country. However, the State government announced that the Road Safety Week will be conducted from January 20 to 27.

A transport official said that the State government postponed the Week due to Pongal holidays. Various events will be held across the State except January 26 due to Republic Day celebrations, he added.