Various events held at SACON at Anaikatti

The Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) celebrated the 50th World Environment Day and the 32nd foundation day of the institution at its Anaikatti campus on Sunday.

A release said that the event was open to the general public, children, members of Salim Ali Naturalist Forum (SANF) and Coimbatore Nature Society (CNS) and employees and researchers of SACON.

The visitors were able to brush up on their knowledge about the environment and conservation issues by participating in different activities organised by the research institute which functions under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India.

The celebrations started early in the morning with a walk around SACON’s nature trails which was led by the faculty and researchers. The SACON ENVIS team created posters with the hashtag #onlyoneearth, the theme of the celebration, to raise awareness about ‘living sustainably in harmony with nature’.

S. Muralidharan, director in-charge, faculty, ENVIS team and participants representing the general public unveiled the posters. Children participated in a bird identification quiz competition which drew an enthusiastic crowd.

A puppet show by the team led by ventriloquist and puppeteer J. Anandaraj who teaches art at Government Higher Secondary School, Vilankurichi, Coimbatore, carried the message of the significance of celebrating the World Environment Day.

The celebrations coincided with the 32nd foundation day of SACON which was established on June 5, 1990.

Members of the Isha Foundation and yoga experts Palani and Durga emphasised the significance of yoga and meditation and encouraged the audience to participate in the next International Day of Yoga on June 21.