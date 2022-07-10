Coimbatore

Various development works launched in Salem

R. Rajendran, MLA, and Mayor A. Ramachandran participating in the bhoomi puja at Thiru Nagar in Salem on Sunday.

R. Rajendran, MLA, and Mayor A. Ramachandran participating in the bhoomi puja at Thiru Nagar in Salem on Sunday.

Salem Corporation on Sunday kick-started construction works and inaugurated some of the completed infrastructure projects in the city.

According to an official press release, a ground-breaking ceremony was held at Thiru Nagar Second Cross to construct a stormwater drain under Namakku Naame Thittam for 180 metres at a cost of ₹12 lakh.

Similarly, renovation of O Tex Stream in ward 57 was launched at a cost of ₹65 lakh. A library in ward 56 will be renovated at a cost of ₹16 lakh, and road with stormwater drain will be laid at Rathinasamy Puram (ward 29) at ₹50 lakh.

R. Rajendran, MLA, and Mayor A. Ramchandran launched the works.

A tennis court that was constructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh was inaugurated at Maniyanoor (ward 51) and a road with stormwater drain that was developed at a cost of ₹27 lakh in Kalaignar Nagar (ward 56) was thrown open for public use. A water tank at Narayana Nagar housing board (ward 42) was also inaugurated.

Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi and corporation officials took part in the function.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 10, 2022 6:11:17 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/various-developmentworks-launched-in-salem/article65623249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY