Various development works launched in Salem
Salem Corporation on Sunday kick-started construction works and inaugurated some of the completed infrastructure projects in the city.
According to an official press release, a ground-breaking ceremony was held at Thiru Nagar Second Cross to construct a stormwater drain under Namakku Naame Thittam for 180 metres at a cost of ₹12 lakh.
Similarly, renovation of O Tex Stream in ward 57 was launched at a cost of ₹65 lakh. A library in ward 56 will be renovated at a cost of ₹16 lakh, and road with stormwater drain will be laid at Rathinasamy Puram (ward 29) at ₹50 lakh.
R. Rajendran, MLA, and Mayor A. Ramchandran launched the works.
A tennis court that was constructed at a cost of ₹30 lakh was inaugurated at Maniyanoor (ward 51) and a road with stormwater drain that was developed at a cost of ₹27 lakh in Kalaignar Nagar (ward 56) was thrown open for public use. A water tank at Narayana Nagar housing board (ward 42) was also inaugurated.
Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi and corporation officials took part in the function.
