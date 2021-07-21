Coimbatore

VAO held for graft in Erode

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday arrested the Village Administrative Officer of Vadugapatti A village in Arachalur police station limits for demanding bribe to issue patta.

A 35-year-old woman of North Street, Vadugapatti, approached M. Vetrivel (30) for name change in patta. He had demanded ₹ 19,000 and received the same. However, he again demanded ₹ 10,000 for issuing patta. The woman alerted the DVAC. On Tuesday, a DVAC team nabbed Vetrivel. An inquiry is on.


