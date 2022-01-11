Vaikunta Ekadasi: restrictions imposed for devotees

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said that entry of devotees at the Aranganathaswamy Temple at Karamadai will be restricted for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on Thursday amid surge in COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district.

Devotees will not be allowed inside the temple for darshan only from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and they will not be allowed inside to witness the opening of Sorgavaasal at 4 a.m., officials said. As part of the precautionary measures, the devotees will not be allowed to stay on the temple premises after completing the darshan and barricades for the queue will be arranged.

The opening of Sorgavaasal and procession of the deity will be done on the temple premises, officials said.

The decisions were taken during a meeting held on Tuesday at the Aranganathaswamy Temple, which was attended by officials from the Revenue Department, Coimbatore District Police and HR&CE Department.