V-C search committee constituted for BU

The State Government on Thursday constituted a search committee to recommend a set of names to the Tamil Nadu Governor for appointment of a recommended person as the Vice-Chancellor of the Bharathiar University.

The Government’s nominee in the search committee is K. Ganesan, former additional chief secretary and Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure and Finance Development Corporation.

The Bharathiar University Syndicate nominee is S.P. Thiyagarajan and the Senate nominee is C. Subramaniam, a former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur.

A Government order issued in this regard said Mr. Ganesan would be the convenor of the committee, which would recommend three names to the Governor, who is also the University Chancellor.

