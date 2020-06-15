Unauthorised houses along Perumpallam Canal demolished

The Erode Corporation on Monday demolished 120 unauthorised structures along the Perumpallam Canal after the occupants were relocated to houses that were constructed by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board here.

The civic body had identified over 1,700 unauthorised structures constructed along the canal and also encroaching the canal at many places in the city. Over 500 houses were demolished so far and the occupants were allotted houses constructed by the board.

Under the Smart Cities mission, the civic body has proposed to develop the 12.15 km of the canal at ₹183.63 crore and work order was issued as six packages. The work began in December last year. Therefore, the Corporation has expedited the demolition of the encroachments, and the slum clearance board speeded up the construction of the tenements at Chithode to relocate the families.

As many as 120 occupants near the Periyar Nagar arch were allotted houses at Kollampalayam Housing Unit by the board and they were shifted to these houses.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that 1,200 unauthorised structures are yet to be demolished. “It will take another two months for the construction of the tenements to be completed, after which the houses will be allotted and the occupants shifted to Chithode”, he said. After this process was over, the unauthorised structures these people had put up would be demolished. The Commissioner said the canal development works were being executed with 50% work force, and that more workers would be employed in the coming days. “Contractors will be given time till August, 2021 to complete the works”, he said.