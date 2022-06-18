UN still a hope for the world community, says former Ambassador T.P. Sreenivasan

Every crisis offers a chance for humanity to move forward, said T.P. Sreenivasan, former Ambassador, while delivering an address at the TEDX Youth @SSVM, an event organised by the SSVM Institutions, on Saturday.

Mr. Sreenivasan said that after World War II it was thought that the world would never recover from the devastation. But . it gave birth to the establishment of the United Nations which vowed to rid the world the scourge of war. Though the UN had not fulfilled its mandate, it still holds out the hope for the world community.

The economic meltdown had broiled the world economy. But it had given rise to the formation of G20. After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the United States was smug with the thought that the developed country was immune to the disease. Yet, there was a degree of caution that the country should remain guarded against those coming from Africa and Latin American countries who might bring the disease with them.

It exposed the vulnerability of the developed countries to which the developing countries always looked up to for guidance and inspiration. India rose to the occasion and supplied medicines and vaccines to the US, and thus played a role reversal on the world stage. The founder of the SSVM Institutions Dr Manimekalai Mohan and Trustee Mr. Mohandoss felicitated.