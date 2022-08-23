UGD works in added areas of Coimbatore Corporation | Detailed Project Report sent for State’s approval

The areas such as Thudiyalur, Saravanapatti, Vellakinar and its surrounding areas will be covered under this project.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the underground drainage (UGD) works in the added areas of the city. The areas such as Thudiyalur, Saravanapatti, Vellakinar and its surrounding areas will be covered under this project.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said, the DPR has been forwarded to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration for approval. Once the approval process is over, the civic body will float tenders for the project.

The estimated cost of the project is ₹397.02 crore, she said, adding that more than 40,000 households will get the individual house connections covering 1.02 lakh population.

“The UGD works that are ongoing at ₹442 crore in Kurichi, Kuniamuthur and its surrounding areas are on the verge of completion,” she said.

“The civic body is in consideration about implementing UGD works at Vellalore and will take steps to implement the works in those areas in the near future,” she added.

“Nearly 85% of works have been completed in the core areas of the city, covering 60 wards. In total, 60% of the entire corporation areas were connected to the UGD,” Ms. Sharmila said.

UGD charges

Ms. Sharmila said, as of now, the Corporation has no plans to collect the UGD user charges. “The civic body has planned to conduct a comparative study with other Municipal Corporations in the State related to the user charge collection. The rates will be fixed based on the study,” she added.

During the June month corporation council meeting, a resolution to collect the deposit amount for UGD charges in instalments, based on the property tax assessment, failed to get the council’s approval. The resolution was adjourned following the opposition from councillors that the amount fixed was exorbitant.