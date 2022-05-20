Two youths held in Salem for possessing guns

The Salem District Police arrested two youths from Omalur here on Friday after they were found in possession of country-made guns and other explosive materials.

According to the police, during a vehicle check in Omalur, the police intercepted a two-wheeler and checked the baggage of two youngsters. They found country-made pistols, petrol, masks, gloves and a few other materials and arrested the duo.

On inquiry, the police found that M. Naveen Chakravarthi (25) and Sanjay Prakash (25), hailing from Erumapalayam and Sevapet here, were schoolmates and graduates. They took a house for rent near Kurumbapatti and indulged in manufacture of country-made guns, the police said. The police recovered tools used for manufacture of guns from the house. They were remanded in custody. Further investigation is on.