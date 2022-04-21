Two women killed in road accident in Salem

Two women died and three others suffered injuries after an autorickshaw fell into a gorge near Selanaickenpatti here during the late hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as R. Archana (40) and Kalyani (63).

Four women from Sahadevapuram had gone to offer prayers at Uthamalai Murugan Temple. While returning, the autorickshaw crashed against the barricade wall while negotiating one of the curves on the road. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle slipped into a 10 ft deep gorge.

Passersby alerted 108 ambulance and the police. Archana succumbed to the injuries at the accident site itself and other injured persons were rushed to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

Polices said Kalyani died without responding to treatment at the hospital. The auto driver Matheshwaran is undergoing treatment at the hospital and injured women were shifted to a private hospital here. Salem City Police have registered a case and are inquiring.