Two women from Coimbatore shine in Civil Service exam

With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declaring the results of the Civil Services Examination 2021, two women residing in Coimbatore have managed to crack the top 50 All India Ranks. T. Swathi Sree secured All India Rank 42 and Ramya C.S. clinched All India Rank 46.

An elated G. Lakshmi, a resident of Thoppampatti near Thudiyalur who is the mother of Ms. Swathi Sree, said that this was her daughter’s third attempt in the Civil Services Examination. Having done her schooling in Coonoor and her undergraduation at a private agricultural college in Thanjavur, the 25-year-old woman underwent training at a coaching institute to crack the examination at Chennai, Ms. Lakshmi said. “She aspires to take steps towards agriculture as an IAS officer,” the mother added.

Ramya C.S.

Ms. Ramya, a resident of Kattoor in the city, said that she managed to crack the Civil Services Examination in her sixth and final attempt. Having mostly relied on self-preparation, the 30-year-old aspirant only took coaching to prepare for the interview stage. “Preparation is only possible through consistency and perseverance,” Ms. Ramya said, when asked how did she remain motivated till her sixth attempt.

“The results are yet to sink in for me,” Ms. Ramya said when asked about her aspirations as a bureaucrat. The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) has been her first preference, given her interest in the subject of international relations, she said.