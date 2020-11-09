Two-way traffic resumes on Mettur Road

With two-way traffic system reintroduced on Mettur Road, the district police have said that four-wheeler parking is not allowed on the road and warned that violating vehicles will be impounded.

The stretch from GH Roundabout to Swastik Corner is one of the busiest roads in the city as a large number of commercial establishments, hospitals, bus stand and shops were present. Since these establishments failed to allot space for parking on their premises, two-wheelers and four-wheelers were haphazardly parked on the road leading to frequent congestion. The police had during the COVID-19 lockdown in May introduced one-way traffic as vehicles from GH Roundabout to Swastik Corner are allowed while vehicles from Swastik Corner to GH Roundabout are diverted through Nachiappa Road. While one-way stretch of Mettur Road is not used, the entire stretch of Nachiappa Street witnessed heavy vehicle movement.

Traders complained that their business was affected and demanded reintroduction of two-way traffic on Mettur Road. Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai and Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan inspected the stretch on October 12. However, no decision was taken as traders pressed for their demand during Deepavali.

At 5 p.m. on November 7, barricades were removed and two-wheelers were allowed to use the stretch from Swastik Corner to GH Roundabout while four-wheelers were not allowed. Town DSP Raju said that instructions were issued to commercial establishments not to allow four-wheeler parking outside their shops. Also, lines were drawn outside the shops for two-wheeler parking. “Four-wheelers will be impounded and two-wheelers if parked outside the allotted parking space will be impounded”, he added.