Two trains passing via Coimbatore to run on diverted route

March 24, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two trains passing via Coimbatore junction will be operated on a diverted route on March 26, 28 and 30 to facilitate engineering works between Peelamedu – Irugur railway stations.

Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express (train No.13352) will be operated on the Podanur – Irugur route on these dates, skipping the stoppage at Coimbatore junction. Instead, the train will be given a stoppage of three minutes at Podanur junction and it will depart the station at 12.20 hours.

Similarly, Ernakulam junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express (train No.12678) will also skip the stoppage at Coimbatore junction on the three days and will be operated on the Podanur – Irugur route. The train will be given a three-minute stoppage at Podanur junction and will depart at 12.50 hours, said the Salem Division, Southern Railway in a release.

