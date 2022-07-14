Two trains between Shoranur, Coimbatore to resume services from July 16

Two Unreserved Express Special trains between Shoranur Junction and Coimbatore Junction will resume services from July 16, a release from Southern Railway said.

Train No. 06458 will leave Shoranur Junction at 8.20 a.m. to reach Coimbatore at 11.05 a.m. Similarly, Train No. 06459 will depart from Coimbatore at 4.30 p.m. to reach Shoranur at 7.05 p.m. The trains will run daily via Mannanur, Ottappalam, Palappuram, Lakkiti, Mankara, Parli, Palakkad Junction, Kanjikode, Walayar, Ettimadai, Madukarai and Podanur Junction.

Partial cancellation of trains to Assam

Two pairs of trains will be partially cancelled due to floods in Assam, the Southern Railway said. Train No.12515, the weekly express that was scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 9.45 p.m. via Tiruppur, Erode and Salem on July 17 will not run from Guwahati to Silchar and will stop at Guwahati.

Similarly, Train No.12516 will be partially cancelled from Silchar to Guwahati and will leave from Guwahati to Coimbatore. Further, Train No.12507, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram at 4.55 p.m. on July 19 via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem will run from Thiruvananthapuram to Guwahati only and not to Silchar. Train No.12508 that was scheduled to leave Silchar at 8.10 p.m. on July 21 will leave from Guwahati to Thiruvananthapuram.