Two train coaches to be converted into isolation wards

The Salem Division of Southern Railway will convert two train coaches into COVID-19 isolation wards at the Coimbatore Railway Junction, officials confirmed on Monday.
A railway official said that preliminary works began at the shed near Goods Shed Road at the Coimbatore Railway Station on Monday.
The conversion was expected to be completed in a week.
To avoid overcrowding for the project, only 14 staff from the Mechanical Engineering division were employed on the first day and the number might come down depending on the progress of the works. “The works will begin in a full-fledged manner from Tuesday,” the official said.
