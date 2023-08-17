HamberMenu
Two tiger cubs found dead at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris

According to P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), there were no signs of injury pointing to the cubs being killed by another carnivore, nor were there any tell-tale signs of poisoning.

August 17, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Carcass of one of the two tiger cubs that were found in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on August 17, 2023

Carcass of one of the two tiger cubs that were found in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on August 17, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two tiger cubs were found dead in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Wednesday, August 17, 2023. An autopsy was conducted on the carcasses of the two cubs on Thursday.

According to officials, the carcasses of the cubs were found during a routine patrol by the forest staff in the Segur forest range.

P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), said that postmortem revealed that the stomachs of the two cubs were empty, hinting at the probability that the cubs could have been abandoned by their mother.

“There were no signs of injury pointing to the cubs being killed by another carnivore, nor were there any tell-tale signs of poisoning,” added Mr. Arunkumar.

Samples have been collected from the carcasses and sent for forensics analysis to rule out any poisoning.

