Two special teams formed to nab accused in burglary case

Published - June 11, 2024 05:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Two special teams led by Deputy Superintendents of Police have been formed to nab the accused in the theft of 235 sovereign gold jewellery and ₹48 lakh from the house of an auditor at N.G.G.O. Colony in Surampatti here recently.

On May 8, Subramani (69) and his wife Sadhana (58) had returned home from Theni district  when they found the almirah broken and jewellery and cash missing. Erode South police were alerted and finger print experts and a sniffer dog was pressed into service. A case was registered.

Teams led by Erode Town DSP Jaisingh and Crime Records Bureau DSP P. Arumugam began checking footage from CCTV cameras and details of mobile numbers that used the tower in the area. The teams are also conducting inquiries with office staff and residents in the area.

Erode

