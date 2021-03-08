Two persons killed in accident

Two men travelling on a motorcycle were killed after being hit by a speeding truck on Mangalam Road within Tiruppur City Police limits on Monday.

The police said Velusamy (40) was driving the two-wheeler towards Tiruppur on Mangalam Road and his friend Karunanithi (45) was the pillion rider. As they approached Thadikaramukku at around 11.30 a.m., lorry driver Karthikeyan (32) travelling behind the motorcycle attempted to overtake the duo. The truck’s side came in contact with the motorcycle, causing the duo to fall off the vehicle. Both died on the spot.

The Tiruppur Central police sent the bodies to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy and registered a case against the truck driver. The accused was arrested on Monday afternoon, the police said.