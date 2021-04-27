Coimbatore

Two persons arrested, gutka seized

An eight-member team of Naxalite Special Division police seized banned gutka items worth ₹ 25 lakh and arrested two persons on Tuesday.

Vehicle check

During vehicle check at the Bannari check post, the police intercepted a mini-van from Karnataka and found gunny bags containing cotton seeds.

They also found other bags containing banned gutka items.

Inquiries with driver Salam Mohammed of Kerala and Balasubramaniam of Tiruchi revealed that the consignment was from Karnataka to Tiruchi and Pudukottai for distribution.

The value of the seized gutka was about ₹ 25 lakh and the two were handed over to the Sathyamangalam police.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 11:32:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/two-persons-arrested-gutka-seized/article34425638.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY